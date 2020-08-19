West Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Minister Taneti Vanitha on Tuesday visited flood-affected Maddura Lanka village in Kovvur Mandal in West Godavari district.

"The state government will help the people of the village," she said while speaking to reporters.

Also Read | Delhi Rains: IMD Warns of Another Spell of Heavy Rains, Cloudy Sky in National Capital for Wednesday.

Vanitha later went to Goshpada Kshetram, situated on banks of river Godavari and offered prayers.

Several areas of Andhra Pradesh from the past few have been receiving heavy rainfall causing flooding in several areas.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: COVAXIN Second Phase Clinical Testing in Gauhati Medical College.

The local administration has shifted people from the flood-affected areas to safer places and it is keeping an eye on the situation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)