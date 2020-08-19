New Delhi, August 19: Heavy rainfall continued to lash parts of the national capital and its surrounding areas on Wednesday, thus bringing down the temperature in the region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted, 'generally cloudy sky with heavy rain' for the national capital today, i.e. on August 19. The spell of heavy rainfall over the last few days has submerged many areas and brought traffic to a standstill in the national capital. Much to the relief of Delhiites, the rains also brought the mercury down significantly.

In its latest weather update, the IMD said that thunderstorm with moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Sambhal, Bulandshahar, Khurja, Kosli, Bawal, Nuh, Sohna, Palwal, Faridabad, Gurugram, Ballabhgarh, Faridabad, Noida, Bagpat, Khatoli, Amroha, Moradabad, Meerut & few places of Delhi during next two hours. Delhi Rains: Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls in National Capital, IMD Predicts More Rainfall in Next 48 Hours.

Watch Video: Rain Lashes Parts of Delhi; See Visuals From Rajaji Marg:

Thunderstorm with moderate intensity rain to occur over & adjoining areas of Sambhal, Bulandshahar, Khurja, Kosli, Bawal, Nuh, Sohna, Palwal, Faridabad, Gurugram, Ballabhgarh, Faridabad, Noida, Bagpat, Khatoli, Amroha, Moradabad, Meerut & few places of Delhi during next 2hrs: IMD — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2020

So far, the national capital has recorded 434.2 mm rainfall, two per cent more than the normal of 425.3 mm since June 1 when the monsoon season starts. On Tuesday, the IMD had issued an 'orange' alert for the city for the next three days with moderate to heavy showers likely expected. According to IMD officials, the monsoon trough has once again shifted towards the north and will remain close to the national capital over the next three days.

