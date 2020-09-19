Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 19 (ANI): A campaign called 'Save Land, Save Vizag" kicked off on Saturday in Visakhapatnam's Vizag by an organisation called 'City Speaks', demanding action against a land scam that is allegedly being ignored by the state and central government.

Residents of Vizag took part in the campaign at the shores of the beach in Visakhapatnam with nearly 500 people signing a petition to raise their voice against the alleged land scams in rural and urban areas of Visakhapatnam.

"Land is illegally encroached in the city but the government has not taken any action. We urge the government to take stern and quick action against guilty parties and demand an inquiry to expose the corrupt politicians and dignitaries," a local said. (ANI)

