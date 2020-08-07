West Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Tadepalligudem Police and Excise Department on Friday held 'parivartana' awareness programme in Upparagudem village of West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh.

Under the programme, the police created awareness among the villagers about the evil implications of consuming sanitizers, whiteners, spirits, country liquor and narcotic drugs to get high.

Also Read | 'Deeply Saddened to Hear About Accident of Air India Express Flight IX1344 Upon Landing at Kozhikode Airport', Says International Air Transport Association: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 7, 2020.

They explained how these substances adversely impact health while counselling those who are already addicted.

Circle Inspector V Ravi Kumar said that if the addicted persons come forward, they will be sent to de-addiction centres.

Also Read | Air India Express Plane Crash: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Lead Sports Fraternity's Prayers for Victims of IX-1344 Dubai-Kozhikode Flight Mishap in Kerala.

He said that legal action will be taken on those who consume such substances. He also said that secrecy will be maintained about the information shared with police.

Excise Sub Inspector Mastan Rao was also involved in the awareness programme. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)