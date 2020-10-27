West Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 27 (ANI): The Kovvur Special Enforcement Bureau Police on Monday arrested a lorry driver after carrying out raids at his residence and its owner, and seized liquor that was illegally transported from Kolkata to Andhra Pradesh.

According to police, the driver has been identified as Md Ahmad Alishah, a resident of Nidadavole town. The liquor was transported from Kolkata to Andhra Pradesh.

Also Read | India to Send 270 MT of Food Aid to Sudan, South Sudan, Djibouti and Eritrea.

"Based on credible information, Kovvuru SEB team has raided the house of Md Ahmad Alishah at Nidadavole town. He is the driver of a lorry. Upon inquiry, the police seized 25 boxes of liquor having 300 full bottles."

The police also raided his owner's house at Samisragudem village and seized 15 boxes of liquor bottles and 10 boxes of whiskey.

Also Read | Ceasefire Violation Incidents Declined Along LoC in Jammu And Kashmir, Infiltration Reduced, Says Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen B S Raju.

The liquor's worth is Rs 5 lakhs in Kolkata and Rs 10 lakhs in Andhra Pradesh, police said.

The driver was sent for remand after being arrested. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)