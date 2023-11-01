Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 1 (ANI): The foundation day of eight states and five union territories was celebrated at the Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, on Wednesday.

November 1 is the foundation day of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and the union territories of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Delhi, Lakshadweep and Puducherry.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Government May Stop Construction Work in National Capital If AQI Remains Above 400.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer offered floral tributes to the portrait of Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu on the occasion.

He said that the long-cherished dream of the Telugu people for a separate state became a reality with the announcement made by the then Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on December 19, 1952, following the supreme sacrifice made by Potti Sriramulu.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Might Be Arrested Tomorrow, Claims AAP; Doesn't Reveal Who Will Lead Party.

The Governor further said that India's rich cultural heritage and history and the development of the country is based on the principles of non-violence, justice, diversity of languages, culture, and religion, all tied in a thread of unity. The 'Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat' programme aims to forge a strong relationship and bonding among all the people of the country and promote mutual understanding between different states and Union Territories through the concept of one nation, one people.

Governor Abdul Nazeer conveyed his greetings to the people of Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu, and the Union Territories of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Delhi, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry on their State Formation Day and wished for the prosperity and bright future of the people of respective States and Union Territories.

Later, teams representing each of the States and Union Territories presented folk dance performances reflecting the culture and tradition of their respective States and UTs, like Kuchipudi, Burrakatha, Yakshaganam, Karma dance, Kathak, Bharata Natyam, Haryanvi dance, Bandiya dance, Dogri dance, Onam dance, Kolatam, Gangaur, Nicobari dance, and Bhangra. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)