Amaravati, Jun 4 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday expressed sadness over the stampede in Bengaluru, which led to the death of 11 people and injuries to several more near Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Large number of people gathered to participate in the RCB's first-ever IPL victory celebration.

"Deeply saddened by the unfortunate stampede in Bengaluru, in which several people have lost their lives," said Naidu in a post on 'X'.

Offering condolences to the bereaved families, the TDP supremo said he will pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.

