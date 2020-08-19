Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday inspected a model house constructed by housing corporation at Tadepalli, Amaravati.

According to an official release, the state government proposes to construct 30 lakh houses in 17,000 YSR colonies across the state with 15 lakh houses each in two phases.As part of the programme, the government would build 17,000 YSR Jagananna colonies across the state.

Also Read | Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Writes to PM Narendra Modi, Opposes Union Cabinet’s Approval to Hand Over Trivandrum International Airport to Private Bidder.

The state housing corporation has taken up the project by starting the construction of model houses and the Chief Minister inspected the house having a living room, bedroom, kitchen, bathroom, and a verandah.

Housing Minister Cherukuvada Sriranganatharaju, Ministers Kodali Venkateswara Rao, Mekapati Gautam Reddy and Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy were among those who accompanied the Chief Minister. (ANI)

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Bus Hijacked With 34 Passengers on Board in Agra.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)