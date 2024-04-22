India News | Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Declares Assets Worth Rs 529 Cr

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's assets grew by 41 per cent during the last five years at Rs 529. 50 crore while he declared an income of Rs 57.75 crore for the year 2022-23.

Agency News PTI| Apr 22, 2024 07:00 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Declares Assets Worth Rs 529 Cr

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Apr 22 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's assets grew by 41 per cent during the last five years at Rs 529. 50 crore while he declared an income of Rs 57.75 crore for the year 2022-23.

Jagan had, during the 2019 Assembly polls, declared Rs 375.20 crore worth of assets.

Also Read | Telangana Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Nominee Konda Vishweshwar Reddy's Family Assets Jump 410% in Five Years to Rs 4,568 Crore.

Pulivendula local YSR Congress Party leaders filed the nomination with authorities on behalf of Jagan on Monday.

According to the affidavit with the Election Commission, Jagan's wife Bharati Reddy has assets, both movable and immovable worth Rs 176.30 crore.

Also Read | Home

  • Agency News

    • India News | Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Declares Assets Worth Rs 529 Cr

    Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's assets grew by 41 per cent during the last five years at Rs 529. 50 crore while he declared an income of Rs 57.75 crore for the year 2022-23.

    Agency News PTI| Apr 22, 2024 07:00 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Declares Assets Worth Rs 529 Cr

    Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Apr 22 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's assets grew by 41 per cent during the last five years at Rs 529. 50 crore while he declared an income of Rs 57.75 crore for the year 2022-23.

    Jagan had, during the 2019 Assembly polls, declared Rs 375.20 crore worth of assets.

    Also Read | Telangana Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Nominee Konda Vishweshwar Reddy's Family Assets Jump 410% in Five Years to Rs 4,568 Crore.

    Pulivendula local YSR Congress Party leaders filed the nomination with authorities on behalf of Jagan on Monday.

    According to the affidavit with the Election Commission, Jagan's wife Bharati Reddy has assets, both movable and immovable worth Rs 176.30 crore.

    Also Read | Jitendra Awhad Gets Threat: After Bollywood Actor Salman Khan, Bishnoi Gang Threatens Former Maharashtra Minister.

    The YSR Congress chief is contesting from Pulivendula Assembly constituency.

    Bharathi also has gold and diamonds of 6.4 kg whose market value is at Rs 5.30 crore.

    Most of Jagan and his wife's assets are in the form of shares they hold in various companies- Bharathi Cements, Saraswati Cements and Sandur Power.

    Jagan's name figures in as many as 26 FIRs, majority of them were filed by CBI and ED before he became the CM.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    Google Trends Google Trends
    AP SSC Results 2024
    200K+ searches
    Barcelona
    100K+ searches
    Earth Day
    100K+ searches
    FC Barcelona
    20K+ searches
    SSC Result 2024
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiIPL 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaKL RahulRahul GandhiLayoffsArvind KejriwalRohit SharmaMahendra Singh Dhoni

    Lifestyle

    Headlines

    World

    Technology

    Business

    Auto

    Viral

    Photos

    Videos

    SocialLY

    LatestLY

    About Us | Terms Of Use | Contact Us | Investors
    Download ios app Download ios app

    Copyright © Latestly.com All Rights Reserved.

    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    gamingly