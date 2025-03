Tirupati, Mar 21 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday visited Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple and offered prayers.

Naidu had darshan along with his family through Vaikunta Queue Complex-1 at 8.20 am.

"CM Chandrababu had the darshan (visit to the deity) of Srivaru (Lord Venkateswara Swamy) accompanied by family members. At Ranganayakamma Mandapam, Vedic priests bestowed blessings on the CM," said a release.

Following the darshan, Naidu and his family members served prasad (consecrated food) to devotees at Tarigonda Vengamamba, the release added.

