Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 20 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh CPI Secretary K Ramakrishna has called for a hunger strike on January 23-24 and extended his support towards the labour strike on January 30 against the privatisation of the Visakha steel plant.

The Communist Party of India (CPI) leader on Friday said, "We are going to organise hunger strikes on January 23 and 24 in front of all the Revenue Divisional Offices (RDO) offices and I request all the communist party cadres to take part in this protest."

"We also extend our support towards the huge rally that is going to be conducted by various trade unions and organisations on January 30 against the privatisation of the Visakha steel plant," added Ramakrishna.

He said that the workers in the state are fighting for the steel factory and they want the government to run the factory.

"It has been two years since the workers have been fighting but the Modi government (Central government) has not responded. It is very unfortunate that even Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is not able to pressurise the government not to privatise the steel plant," said the CPI secretary.

Further attacking the state government, he alleged, "Jagan believes that the land can be grabbed if it is a private sector. Jagan is in a predicament where he cannot even appeal to Modi."

"On January 25, we will conduct initiations at the collector's offices," he added. (ANI)

