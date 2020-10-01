Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 1 (ANI): CPM leader Baburao has been placed under house arrest on Thursday. He was supposed to participate in the agitation of building construction workers.

Baburao said, "The 30 lakh construction workers in the state are suffering from lack of work due to sand scarcity and COVID-19 pandemic. Yet the government did not respond. Further, it has diverted Rs 450 crores from building construction workers welfare fund for its own needs. In this wake, workers unions have called for a statewide agitation."

This morning police went to the house of Baburao, issued notices claiming that prohibitory orders are in place under section 144 and section 30 of the Police Act. Similarly, many leaders and workers of CPM, CITU and other workers unions are house arrested at various places of the state.

Baburao condemned the house arrests. He said, "It is not correct to suppress the agitation with brute force instead of resolving the problems of the public. The YSRCP govt should immediately refund Rs 450 crores to the building construction workers' welfare fund."

"The government should provide Rs 10,000 financial aid to building construction workers as it has announced. Section 144 and section 30 should be lifted in Vijayawada. We strongly condemn these illegal house arrests," he added. (ANI)

