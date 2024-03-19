Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 19 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in a cracker godown in Sullurupeta town in the Tirupati district on Tuesday. Six workers sustained injuries in the incident.

An explosion occurred in the godown during the manufacturing of crackers. Within moments, the entire godown was engulfed in smoke.

Circle Inspector Madhu said, "Six persons were injured in the incident while manufacturing the crackers. Three sustained major injuries, and three sustained minor injuries."

He further said that six cracker manufacturing workers were injured in the accident, three of whom are in critical condition and three sustained minor injuries.

"The injured in the accident were rushed to the local government hospital. The workers identified five of the six injured as belonging to Bihar state and one from Sullurpet town," he added.

The firefighters on the spot doused the fire. When the locals noticed the fire, they informed the fire station, and they immediately responded. After receiving this information, the police went to the site and conducted an investigation. (ANI)

