Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 14 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer inaugurated the 74th TB Seal Sale campaign at a programme held in Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

Dr P Jayakar Babu, General Secretary of the TB Association of Andhra Pradesh briefed Governor Abdul Nazeer on the activities taken up by the Association, through its district branches, duly supplementing and complementing the efforts of the Central and the State governments in the implementation of the National TB Elimination Programme in the State.

The Governor also congratulated the officials of the TB Association of Andhra Pradesh for the prestigious "Khushi Ram Shield" award received by them from the TB Association of India, New Delhi.

The officials of the TB Association of Andhra Pradesh were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

