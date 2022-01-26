Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 26 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh reported 13,618 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Wednesday.

With this, the total COVID-19 cases in the state have gone up to 22,22,573, including 1,06,318 active cases.

Also Read | Manipur Assembly Elections 2022: A Look Back at The Polling, Alliances And Results of 2017 Election Ahead of State Vidhan Sabha Polls.

During the last 24 hours, 8,687 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the state to 21,01,685.

Nine people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. With the addition of new fatalities, the death toll in the state mounted to 14,570. (ANI)

Also Read | Mumbai Police Books Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Five Others for Copyright Act Violation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)