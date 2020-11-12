Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 12 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh reported 1,728 new cases of COVID-19 taking the tally of total positive cases to 8,49,705, as per the State Health Department on Thursday.

According to the State Health Department, a total of 8,22,011 have so far been recovered while the active cases stand at 20,857.

Also Read | Balrampur Vidhan Sabha Seat Result in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: CPIMLL’s Mahboob Alam Wins, Elected as MLA.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the state is 6,837. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)