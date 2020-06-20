Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 20 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh on Saturday reported 491 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the State to 8452, said State Health Department in a bulletin.

According to the bulletin, the death toll due to COVID-19 in the State stand at 101 after 5 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

"There are 4,240 active cases in the State. A total of 138 persons were discharged in the past 24 hours taking the total number of discharged patients to 4,111," the bulletin reads.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 3,95,048 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country including 1,68,269 active cases, 2,13,831 cured/discharged/migrated and 12,948 deaths. (ANI)

