Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 29 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh reported 620 cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 8,67,683.

The state has crossed over one crore mark in COVID-19 sample testing, as per Andhra Pradesh health department on Sunday. A total number of 1,00,17,126 COVID-19 sample tests have been reported till date in the state.

In the last 24 hours, 54710 samples are tested in the state, out of which 620 have been found positive, according to the State Health Department.

Seven people lost their lives due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 3,787 people have recovered from the virus.

A total number of 8,67,683 cases have been reported till now, while there are 8,397 active cases in the state. Total 8,52,298 people have been recovered from the virus till now. The death toll mounts at 6,988.

On November 29 the positivity rate is at 8.66 per cent, recovery rate stands mount to 98.23 per cent and mortality rate stands at 0.81 per cent. (ANI)

