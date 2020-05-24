India News | Andhra Pradesh Reports 66 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Count Spikes to 2,627

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 24 (ANI): Sixty-six more people have tested positive of coronavirus, taking the total count in Andhra Pradesh to 2,627 on Sunday.

"In the last 24 hours, 11,357 samples were tested in the State, of which 66 people were tested positive of COVID-19. As of now, 764 are active cases," reads an official statement released by the State's COVID nodal officer.

Of 66 cases, 11 people are Koyambedu returnees, three from Chittoor and eight from Nellore.

According to the statement, in the past 24 hours, 29 persons have been discharged, taking the total number of discharged people to 1,807.

However, no new deaths have been reported. Till now, the total number of deaths in the State is 56, as per the statement.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 1,31,868, including 73,560 active cases, 54,441 recovered/migrated and 3,867 deaths. (ANI)

