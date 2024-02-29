India News | Andhra Pradesh: SP Leaders Protest Against CBI Notice to Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Samajwadi Party (SP) of Andhra Pradesh staged a protest in Amravathi today against the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) notice to the party Chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav askng him to appear as a witness in a case linked to illegal sand mining.

Agency News ANI| Feb 29, 2024 09:42 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Andhra Pradesh: SP Leaders Protest Against CBI Notice to Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav

Amravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 29 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) of Andhra Pradesh staged a protest in Amravathi today against the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) notice to the party Chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav askng him to appear as a witness in a case linked to illegal sand mining.

The SP leaders including the state unit chief Pasam Venkateswarlu and Madhu Botta Yadav sat on a dharna in front of the Ambedkar statue. They raised slogans against the central government ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Also Read | Caste Census in Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah Accepts Controversial Socio-Economic and Educational Survey Report Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi leaders also accused the BJP of 'weaponising' the central agencies in a bid to harass the opposition leaders.

The CBI, on Wednsday, asked Akhilesh Yadav to appear before the agency in a case related to sand mining.

Also Read | DRDO Successfully Flight Tests Two 'Very Short-Range Air Defence System' Missile.

However, Yadav skipped the summons.

According to the sources, the CBI in a High Court-referred case related to sand mining asked Yadav to join the investigation as a witness before the CBI in Delhi today.

He was summoned in connection with the CBI FIR lodged in January 2019, which is related to alleged illegal mining in Hamirpur between 2012 and 2016.

In January 2019, an FIR was registered against several public servants, including the then-district magistrate, mining officer and others. It is alleged in the FIR that government employees allowed illegal mining of minerals in Hamirpur.

Akhilesh Yadav, was the chief minister of the state between 2012 and 2017 and held the mining portfolio during 2012-13.

The CBI in its FIR had alleged that people were allowed to excavate minor minerals illegally, commit theft of the minor minerals and extort money from the leaseholders as well as from the drivers of the vehicles transporting minor minerals. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

id(0);" onclick="shareOpen('https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.latestly.com%2Fagency-news%2Findia-news-andhra-pradesh-sp-leaders-protest-against-cbi-notice-to-party-chief-akhilesh-yadav-5791730.html&text=India+News+%7C+Andhra+Pradesh%3A+SP+Leaders+Protest+Against+CBI+Notice+to+Party+Chief+Akhilesh+Yadav&via=latestly', 650, 420);">
Agency News ANI| Feb 29, 2024 09:42 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Andhra Pradesh: SP Leaders Protest Against CBI Notice to Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav

Amravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 29 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) of Andhra Pradesh staged a protest in Amravathi today against the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) notice to the party Chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav askng him to appear as a witness in a case linked to illegal sand mining.

The SP leaders including the state unit chief Pasam Venkateswarlu and Madhu Botta Yadav sat on a dharna in front of the Ambedkar statue. They raised slogans against the central government ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Also Read | Caste Census in Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah Accepts Controversial Socio-Economic and Educational Survey Report Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi leaders also accused the BJP of 'weaponising' the central agencies in a bid to harass the opposition leaders.

The CBI, on Wednsday, asked Akhilesh Yadav to appear before the agency in a case related to sand mining.

Also Read | DRDO Successfully Flight Tests Two 'Very Short-Range Air Defence System' Missile.

However, Yadav skipped the summons.

According to the sources, the CBI in a High Court-referred case related to sand mining asked Yadav to join the investigation as a witness before the CBI in Delhi today.

He was summoned in connection with the CBI FIR lodged in January 2019, which is related to alleged illegal mining in Hamirpur between 2012 and 2016.

In January 2019, an FIR was registered against several public servants, including the then-district magistrate, mining officer and others. It is alleged in the FIR that government employees allowed illegal mining of minerals in Hamirpur.

Akhilesh Yadav, was the chief minister of the state between 2012 and 2017 and held the mining portfolio during 2012-13.

The CBI in its FIR had alleged that people were allowed to excavate minor minerals illegally, commit theft of the minor minerals and extort money from the leaseholders as well as from the drivers of the vehicles transporting minor minerals. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
Australia vs New Zealand
200K+ searches
Deepika Padukone
100K+ searches
Ranveer Singh
100K+ searches
लीप डे 2024
100K+ searches
Bitcoin price
50K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot

Headlines

World

Technology

Business

Auto

Viral

Photos

Videos

SocialLY

LatestLY

About Us | Terms Of Use | Contact Us | Investors
Download ios app Download ios app

Copyright © Latestly.com All Rights Reserved.

Google News Telegram Bot