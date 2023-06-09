Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 9 (ANI): Two constables of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) saved a passenger's life at Tirupati railway station on Friday, said the police officials.

"Two RPF constables saved a passenger's life while he was travelling on the Golden Jubilee Express from Khodambari Nandigram in West Bengal's East Medinipur district to Tirupati," said officials.

Also Read | Philippines: Thousands Evacuated Around Mayon Volcano.

As per specific information, the passenger identified as Swapna Kumar Ray (44) attempted to deboard the Golden Jubilee Express when one of his legs slipped and got stuck between the train and the platform.

Meanwhile, RPF constables Lokanatham and Sampurna, who were conducting security operations there, rushed to help Swapna Kumar Ray and safely escorted him away from the platform.

Also Read | Sharad Pawar, Sanjay Raut Get Death Threats: Shockwaves in Maharashtra Political Circles As Top MVA Leaders Receive Death Threats.

Further investigation revealed that the passenger was returning to Kolkata from Tirupati and intended to catch the Puri Express. However, as the train was cancelled, he tried to get off at the compartment, but the train started moving and he fell down.

Swapna Kumar Ray expressed gratitude to RPF constables Lokanatham and Sampurna for saving his life from the train accident.

The passengers at Tirupati Railway Station also praised the RPF constable's efforts to safeguard the life of Swapna Kumar Ray.

RPF Sub-Inspector (SI) Madhusudan Rao congratulated the constables Lokanatham and Sampurna for rescuing the passenger. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)