Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 10 (ANI): The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) on Tuesday released a poster for the state-wide campaign to be undertaken on December 13 in support of farmers and demand fair prices for paddy.

The poster "YSRCP in Support of Farmers" was unveiled by key party leaders here on Tuesday. The campaign calls for the state government to procure paddy from farmers at remunerative prices besides highlighting the urgent need for action on behalf of the farming community.

Former Ministers Ambati Rambabu and Vellampalli Srinivas, MLCs Lella Appireddy and Ruhulla, YSRCP State Coordinator for Mangalagiri Vemareddy, former LIDCAP Chairman Kakumanu Rajasekhar, and others participated in the poster release programme.

During the event, leaders voiced strong concerns about the deteriorating condition of farmers in the state, particularly after recent untimely rains and cyclones which have severely impacted yields.

"The poster of YSR Congress Party's first phase program on the 13th of this month demanding support price for paddy was released today. We are going to appeal to the alliance government to support the rice farmers with the slogan 'YSRCP in support of farmers' in every district headquarters. So far the farmers have not received any support, this is an anti-farmer government," the YSRCP posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Ambati Rambabu condemned the coalition government for abandoning the farmers and failing to procure paddy. Farmers are forced to sell paddy at lower rates, with many unable to store their produce due to a lack of facilities. They also pointed out the government's failure to purchase even 10 per cent of the paddy at MSP.

The campaign will culminate in the submission of memorandum to all district collectors, urging immediate action to address the challenges faced by the famers community. YSRCP leaders reiterated their commitment to standing by famers and ensuring they receive remunerative prices for their produce. (ANI)

