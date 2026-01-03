Tadepalli (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 3 (ANI): The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) on Saturday slammed the Telugu Desam Party (TTD) and coalition government for its "total failure" in safeguarding the sanctity of Tirumala following an incident of desecration atop Govindarajaswamy temple on Friday night.

Speaking to the media, YSRCP leader and former MLA Malladi Vishnu alleged that neither TTD officials nor the coalition government has any concern for devotees, and "safety measures were left to the winds with a drunkard climbing the Govindarajaswamy temple at Tirumala and vandalising the idols and kalasam."

Also Read | UPI Transactions Surge in December 2025: Volumes Jump 29% YoY to Record 2,163 Crore, Payment Value Touches INR 28 Lakh Crore, NPCI Data Shows.

"This is sacrilege, and the officials should take responsibility," he said, adding that "the TTD Board and coalition government have been busy serving the VIPs during the auspicious Vaikunta Ekadasi, which draws huge crowds of devotees."

Hr further denounced the board and the government for "deliberately discouraging devotees from visiting Tirumala," hurting the devotees' sentiments.

Also Read | IIT Hyderabad Student Edward Nathan Varghese Bags Record INR 2.5 Crore Package, Highest Since Institute's Founding.

"...they instead urged them to pray at their nearest temples, thereby hurting their sentiments. Ever since Chandrababu made the false allegation that the laddu contained adulterated ghee, there have been a series of incidents that have hurt devotees' sentiments," Vishu said.

During Vaikunta Ekadasi, there was a stampede claiming human lives, which was followed by a series of incidents at Kasibugga and Simhachalam and a power failure for over three hours at Kanakadurga temple.

Addressing the incident, Vishnu said, "It shows the scant respect the Chandrababu government has for Sanathana Dharma."

Moreover, he referred to the recent damage to the Shiva Linga in Draksharamam and demanded accountability from the government for the unfortunate incidents.

"The most recent case in Draksharamam, where the Shiva Linga was damaged, was hushed up as the accused was a TDP sympathiser. There is no safety for devotees, hundi, or gosala, and the prasadam quality has declined significantly. The government should take responsibility to give a convincing answer to last night's incident," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)