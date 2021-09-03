Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 3 (ANI): As many as 1,520 new COVID-19 cases and ten deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Friday.

The total death toll in the state mounted to 13,887.

Also Read | India, US Sign Project Agreement for Air-Launched Unmanned Aerial Vehicle.

As per a bulletin by the state health department's bulletin, 64,739 samples were tested in the state, in which 1,520 of them were found positive for COVID-19.

With this, the cumulative caseload has reached 20,18,200 including 14,922 active infections.

Also Read | Delhi Reports 35 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Zero Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

Out of 10 deaths, 4 were registered in Krishna, three in Chittor, two in Prakasam and one in Nellore.

1,290 persons recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the recoveries to 19,89,391. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)