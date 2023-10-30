New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed grief on Monday over the train mishap at Kantakapalli in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district, in which 13 people have been reported dead and 50 others sustained injuries.

Taking to social media app X, Vice President Dhankhar tweeted, "Deeply saddened by the loss of precious lives in the tragic train derailment incident in Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh. My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray for a quick recovery of the injured."

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also condoled the loss of lives in the train mishap.

"Extremely saddened to learn about the train derailment tragedy in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh, where precious lives have been lost and several people have suffered injuries. Our deepest condolences to the families of the bereaved. We pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. I request Congress workers to provide every possible help," Kharge posted on X.

Kharge also hit out at the central government and said that it seemed that all the claims of safety by the Union government post the June 2 triple train accident in Odisha's Balsore had evaporated in thin air.

"The same enthusiasm of flagging trains with fanfare and propaganda should also be shown in action towards railway safety and the well-being of crores of daily passengers," Kharge said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also expressed his anguish over the news of several deaths and injuries in the train accident.

"I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and hope for the speedy recovery of all those who are injured. I request Congress workers in the region to provide all possible assistance to the administration in relief and rescue work," he said.

The death toll in the train collision in Andhra Pradesh on Monday morning rose to 13 as rescue operations continue in Vizianagaram district, police said.

Vizianagaram Superintendant of Police M Deepika said, "So far 13 people have died, out of whom 7 have already been identified and the process to identify bodies is underway."

Vijayanagaram district collector Naga Lakshmi said that 54 people were also injured and 39 were admitted to Vizianagaram hospital and the rest in other hospitals for treatment.

A few coaches derailed after the Visakhapatnam-Ragada passenger train hit a Visakhapatnam-Ragada train travelling on the same route in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district on Sunday evening, officials said.

The Divisional Railway Manager said that three coaches were involved in the accident.

"There was a rear collision between the Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger train and the Visakhapatnam-Ragada passenger train. 3 coaches were involved in the accident. Rescue operations are underway, Local administration and NDRF were informed for assistance and ambulances. Accident relief trains reached the site," the Divisional Railway Manager said. (ANI)

