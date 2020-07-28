Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 28 (ANI): A women association in Visakhapatnam staged a protest near the Gandhi statue on Tuesday over a child trafficking case and demanded justice from the authorities.

Visakhapatnam City Police have arrested six persons, in connection with a child trafficking case.

According to an official, the accused includes two doctors and two Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers.

An investigation is underway by the police and more information is awaited. (ANI)

