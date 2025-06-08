Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 8 (ANI): Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MLC Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy sharply criticised the coalition government for allegedly turning the teachers' transfer process into a "farce", betraying the trust of 1.20 lakh educators across Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to ANI in Nellore, Reddy accused the government of promising manual counselling for transfers but abruptly enforcing an online process at the last minute, leaving teachers anxious and deceived.

He demanded that the government honour its commitment to manual counselling, particularly for Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs), and ensure transparency.

Reddy highlighted the government's directive forcing teachers to submit 2,500 online options within 48 hours, calling it an unrealistic and oppressive target.

He condemned the coalition for repeatedly changing regulations, ignoring legal frameworks, and failing to clarify school categorisations, causing widespread confusion.

The shift from nine school categories to vague classifications like MPP and UP schools has left teachers uncertain about their transfer preferences.

Additionally, Reddy accused Minister Nara Lokesh of neglecting the education sector, pointing to the mishandled Class 10 answer sheet evaluations, where students like Sai Kundana and Borra Shishindar Reddy faced erroneous marking, severely impacting their futures.

He demanded free re-evaluation of Class 10 answer sheets to rectify these injustices. The MLC further criticised the government for denying promotions to SGTs and arbitrarily reassigning surplus school assistants, undermining their seniority.

"The coalition's deceptive tactics and disregard for teachers' rights are unacceptable. We demand immediate corrective action," Reddy asserted, urging teacher unions to resist the government's erratic policies and ensure fairness in the transfer process. (ANI)

