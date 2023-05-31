Ambala, May 31 (PTI) Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij issued directions on Wednesday to set up an SIT to investigate the death of a BJP leader's son in Ambala who died in a road accident amid suspicions of foul play.

Police said that Parwinder Singh's body and severed head were found in his car after it crashed into a tree along the Ambala-Hisar highway near Bhanokheri village of Ambala City and came to a stop in a roadside field on Friday night.

Singh, a property and used car dealer, was the son of BJP Kisan Morcha secretary Sahab Singh Mohari, according to officials.

Vij visited Mohari's residence on Wednesday evening and spoke to SHO Yashdeep Singh of the Sadar police station about the incident after the BJP leader's family alleged that Parwinder Singh was murdered.

The minister stated that he asked the SHO to investigate how Parwinder Singh's neck got severed in the incident, considering that the SUV did not even collide with the tree from the driver's side.

Officials stated that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by a deputy superintendent of police will handle the investigation.

