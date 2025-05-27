Imphal (Manipur) [India], May 27 (ANI): Anish Ahamad, a dedicated environmentalist from the Bualjang Hills in Manipur, has emerged as a silent guardian of nature, nurturing the environment through selfless efforts spanning nearly three decades.

Driven by a deep-rooted love for nature since childhood, Anish has single-handedly planted over 1,00,000 trees and distributed more than 40,000 saplings to communities, all free of cost. Without any formal support or infrastructure like greenhouses or water tanks, he continues to run a home-based nursery, collecting seeds and nurturing saplings using traditional and eco-friendly methods.

Speaking about his journey, Anish said, "It has been nearly 30 years of environmental volunteering, from collecting seeds to making saplings, raising awareness, planting trees, and developing simple methods to rejuvenate forests, like using seed balls."

His green footprint stretches from remote hills to urban spaces, planting on school campuses, crematoriums, roadsides, and public parks across Manipur. He also actively engages with children and local villagers, educating them about deforestation and empowering them to participate in tree plantation drives.

"In the beginning, I mostly planted in community areas like roadsides, crematoriums, school campuses, and many parts of Manipur. Apart from that, I also worked in the remote hilly areas," he added.

Anish's unwavering commitment has been met with appreciation from local communities, many of whom have joined him in his mission to restore Manipur's forest cover.

With Manipur's rich ecology facing threats from development and deforestation, Anish Ahamad's work serves as a beacon of hope. Guided by his vision of a "Green Earth for a Better Tomorrow," he stands as a powerful example of how individual action can spark collective change. (ANI)

