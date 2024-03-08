Jhajjar (Haryana) [India], March 8 (ANI): Police have arrested another accused in Haryana Indian National Lok Dal's (INLD) chief Nafe Singh Rathee murder case, officials said on Friday.

Earlier, the police had arrested two people in connection with the murder.

According to Jhajjar police, the shooters were nabbed from Goa in a joint operation of Haryana's Jhajjar police, Delhi Police Special Cell and the Haryana Special Task Force (STF).

The police said that the accused, identified as Saurav and Ashish, are residents of Delhi and are suspected of having links with the UK-based Kapil Sangwan gang.

The INLD chief Rathee was shot dead on February 25 by some unidentified assailants near the railway crossing at Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar.

As per reports, the miscreants came in a car and fired, indiscriminately killing Rathee and a party worker.

On February 28, Kapil Sangwan, a gangster based in the United Kingdom, claimed responsibility for Rathee's murder.

The gangster took to social media to say that he had put a hit out on the INLD leader, adding that the latter had a close friendship with rival gangster Manjeet Mahal.

Kapil alleged that Rathee worked in cahoots with Manjeet Mahal's brother, Sanjay, to grab properties and provided assistance to Manjeet in the murder of his brother-in-law and friends.

The gangster claimed the entire Bahadurgarh knows the number of people Rathee had captured and killed while in power. (ANI)

