Jammu, Jul 19 (PTI) Braving heavy rains, a fresh batch of over 4,900 pilgrims left the base camp here on Wednesday for the Amarnath shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas.

Jammu is witnessing heavy rains since early morning.

While 2,566 pilgrims, headed for Pahalgam, left in a convoy of 107 vehicles for the valley, another convoy of 81 vehicles carrying 2,354 pilgrims left for the Baltal base camp.

With this, a total of 104,658 pilgrims have left the Jammu base camp for the valley since June 30 when the first batch of devotees began the yatra.

The 62-day annual pilgrimage to the 3,888-metre-high shrine commenced from the twin tracks of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district on July 1.

Over 2.40 lakh devotees have paid obeisance so far. The yatra is scheduled to conclude on August 31.

