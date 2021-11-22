New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): The now-familiar sight of thick layers of toxic froth floating on the surface of Yamuna River was once again sighted at Kalindi Kunj in the national capital on Monday.

The Delhi government claims the froth in the river is because of the release of untreated waste from industries located in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Bhim Sen Bhat, a resident who came to the river to offer morning prayers said, "Even after seven years of the formation of a union ministry specially focused on cleaning the polluted river, nothing major has happened on the ground. The responsibility of cleaning the Yamuna is not only the responsibility of the government but also of the citizens."

During the recent Chhath Puja, devotees were seen paying obeisance to the Sun God in the Yamuna with toxic foam floating on the surface of the river.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal recently said that the Delhi government will implement a six-point action plan to clean the river which is expected to be completed by February 2025.

He also said that the Delhi government is also working on sewer treatment on war-footing.

Explaining the six-point action plan, Kejriwal said, "First, new sewer treatment plants are being built. Second, the capacity of existing plants is being increased. Third, the technology of old treatment plants is being changed. Fourth, waste from Jhuggi Jhopri clusters that goes into rivers will now be merged into sewers. Fifth, In some areas people have not taken sewer connections, we have decided to install sewer connections in such areas at nominal charges. And the sixth is desilting and rehabilitation of sewers." (ANI)

