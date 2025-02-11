Prayagraj, Feb 11 (PTI) Another public interest litigation has been filed before the Allahabad High Court seeking legal action against officials and authorities for the stampede that occurred at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on January 29.

The PIL, filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari, has also sought a direction to the Uttar Pradesh government to submit a comprehensive status report on the incident and release the number of casualties.

The petition filed in the registry of the high court is likely to be taken up by the court soon.

The petitioner has also sought the formation of a five-member expert committee chaired by a former Supreme Court judge to develop and implement guidelines and suggestions to prevent such tragic incidents from occurring at large gatherings.

Additionally, the PIL has also sought a direction to the Union Government to coordinate with all states to work collectively for the safe and secure visit of devotees at the Maha Kumbh.

The petitioner argues that it is the collective responsibility of all states to ensure the safety of their respective residents and that all states shall have to come forward for transportation, security, medical services and other facilities for their respective residents who are going to the Maha Kumbh.

A PIL seeking the constitution of a judicial monitoring committee (JMC) to collect details of all the persons missing after the stampede is pending in the high court.

In the early hours of January 29, a huge crowd broke through barriers at the Maha Kumbh and trampled over devotees who had been waiting overnight at the ghats to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, one of the most auspicious days of the Hindu calendar.

Nearly 18 hours after the incident, the Mela administration, in a brief press conference, confirmed that 30 people had died and 60 were injured in the stampede.

The Uttar Pradesh government has formed a three-member judicial commission, chaired by retired Allahabad High Court judge Justice Harsh Kumar, to probe the stampede

Opposition parties have claimed that the death toll is much higher.

