New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) In a first-of-its-kind move in the national capital, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Thursday declared the Satya Sadan, D1 and D2 officers' flats in Chanakyapuri as 'Anupam Colony', recognising their exemplary sanitation and sustainability practices.

The colony also houses a Reduce, Reuse, Recycle (RRR) centre and a 'Neki ki Deewar', where residents can donate old clothes, toys, shoes and other usable items for the needy.

The initiative aims to promote the concept of 'Together for a Cleaner and Greener Tomorrow' by encouraging self-sustained and community-led waste management solutions, an official statement issued by the NDMC said.

NDMC Chairman Keshav Chandra made the declaration at a ceremony held at the T-point of Madhu Limaye Marg and Satya Marg, Chanakyapuri, the statement said.

Chandra said this model colony processes wet, dry, and horticulture waste on-site, marking a major step in local waste management.

Wet waste collected by the RWA-engaged workers is converted into organic compost, which is distributed free of cost to the residents in cotton bags. The excess compost is used by the NDMC's horticulture department.

For dry waste, residents follow a system where garbage is segregated into 12 different categories, a first in Delhi, Chandra said.

Composting of horticulture waste is carried out using wire mesh rounders installed in parks and along the roads.

In addition, e-waste is collected separately and sent to the recyclers authorised by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Chandra said.

The official added that the Anupam Colony model will be replicated across other residential areas based on the success of this pilot.

“The goal is to develop self-sustainable colonies where waste is managed at source,” Chandra said.

