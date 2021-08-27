Shimla, Aug 27 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh BJP president Suresh Kashyap on Friday claimed that Union Minister Anurag Thakur's recent 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' would benefit the party in the coming bypolls in the state.

The bypolls to the Mandi Lok Sabha seat and three state Assembly seats of Arki, Jubbal-Kotkhai and Fatehpur are due as they fell vacant after sitting legislators had passed away.

The state has 68 Assembly and four Lok Sabha segments. The Election Commission is yet to announce dates for the bypolls.

Mandi BJP MP Sharma was found hanging in his official residence in New Delhi on March 17.

Former minister and Fatehpur Congress MLA Sujan Singh Pathania, former minister and Jubbal-Kotkhai MLA Narinder Bragta and former chief minister and Arki MLA Virbhadra Singh died in February, June and July respectively.

State BJP chief Kashyap, who is also the Shimla MP, told media here that Thakur's 'Jan Aashirwad Yatra' was executed in line with the instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda that has infused new enthusiasm among the party workers.

This will definitely benefit BJP in coming bypolls, he claimed.

The Congress already stated that it would contest the bypolls on issues of coronavirus mismanagement, price rise and unemployment in the state.

Kashyap said all the saffron party leaders, including Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, his cabinet colleagues, MPs and MLAs participated in the Yatra.

The Yatra started from Parwanoo in Solan district on August 19 and culminated at Mehatpur in Una district on August 24.

It covered a distance of 630 km across four Lok Sabha constituencies and 43 Assembly segments in eight districts of the hill state, he added.

