Mumbai, Jun 3 (PTI) Amid a row over some organisations' claim that dairy milk is less nutritious than plant-based milk, Maharashtra minister Satej Patil on Thursdaysaid that any NGO cannot dictate terms about the food preferences of people.

The Minister of State for Home and Information Technology said this in a tweet days after the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) dismissed three petitions filed against an advertisement of leading dairy firm Amul, which stated that plant-based products like soya beverages are not milk.

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF), which sells products under the Amul brand, had said in a statement that the three complaints were filed by Beauty Without Cruelty (BWC), People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) and Sharan India.

Patil, who is the guardian minister of Kolhapur, and a member of the board of directors of Kolhapur Zilla Sahakari Dudh Utpadak Sangh, which sells its dairy products under brand name 'Gokul', tweeted,"Milk not just provides healthy diet option to common man but also provides livelihood to millions of farmers. Any NGO cant come and dictate terms to us about our food preferences!"

