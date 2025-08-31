Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 31 (ANI): Congress MP Karti Chidambaram alleged that any party which forms an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tamil Nadu will face defeat in the upcoming 2026 assembly elections.

"In the upcoming Assembly elections, whichever party forms an alliance with the BJP will face defeat. In Tamil Nadu, the BJP is a rejected party," the Congress leader told reporters here on Saturday.

Also accusing Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of "not knowing the history of Tamil Nadu", Chidambaram demanded that she hold a public meeting to "explain herself" regarding her remarks on GK Moopanar, the founder of Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC).

"Regarding the criticism she made about Moopanar, she must hold a public meeting and explain herself in Tamil," the Congress MP said on the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's statement that "some forces in Tamil Nadu prevented Tamil Maanila Congress founder GK Moopanar from becoming PM".

Ahead of the 2026 elections, the tussle between DMK and BJP is getting fierce, with debate over the language policy and allocating funds to Tamil Nadu.

The BJP-AIADMK alliance is looking to unseat the DMK-led alliance with Congress. (ANI)

