East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 5 (ANI): Ruling YSR Congress Party MLA G Srinivas Naidu conducted an inspection of rice crops in Kalavacharla village here on Tuesday which were adversely affected by the rains caused by cyclone Michoung.

During his visit, the MLA assured farmers that the Andhra Pradesh government would take responsibility for purchasing every grain and facilitating its transportation to rice mills, ensuring that no farmer incurs losses. He clarified that only the grains harvested since yesterday evening remain in the fields, and plans are underway to expedite their movement.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Three-Year-Old Toddler Kidnapped, Sexually Assaulted in Khagaria, in Serious Condition.

Further, the MLA reassured the farmers that the government has implemented comprehensive measures to minimise losses. He emphasised that the variation in moisture content in the grains will be considered, ensuring a smooth process for both farmers and millers without any complications. The millers are committed to expeditiously unloading the grains sent by the farmers.

Further, Naidu conveyed that grain purchases will be facilitated through both offline and online modes, emphasising the government's dedication to support farmers during this challenging time. He echoed the sentiments of Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy, directing officials to be available at the field level and standing by the farmers.

Also Read | Rise in Murder Cases: 28,522 Murder Cases Registered in India in 2022, 78 Killings Every Day, Says NCRB.

Strict action will be taken against millers causing trouble, and sack bags are readily available at all Rythu Bharosa Kendras, he added.

Addressing the affected farmers, Naidu urged them not to be disheartened, assuring steadfast government support throughout the recovery process. The inspection was conducted in the presence of key officials, including Nidadavolu Mandal Tahsildar, the Mandal Agriculture Officer, Kalavacharla village leaders, activists, and local farmers.

The landfall process of Cyclone Michuang is complete, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

"The scs 'michaung' over south coastal AP moved northwards during the past 6 hours. The latest observation indicates that the landfall process is complete. It lay centred at 1530 hours of today over south coastal AP, about 20 km WSW of Bapatla and 45 km NNE of Ongole," the IMD said in a post on X. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)