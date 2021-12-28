Amaravati, Dec 28 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday reported 141 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the cumulative infections to 20,76,687, while the toll rose to 14,492 with two more fatalities.

Active cases stood at 1,073, a health department bulletin said, providing details of the last 24 hours ending 9 AM today.

As many as 165 people recovered from the disease, taking the total number to 20,61,122, the bulletin said.

Visakhapatnam and West Godavari districts reported one death each.

Over 30,000 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. The total number of samples tested so far is over 3.12 crore.

Chittoor District topped the chart with the highest number of active cases with 233, followed by East Godavari (129).

