Amaravati, Nov 27 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh reported 733 new cases of coronavirus, 1,205 recoveries and six deaths in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday.

The states Covid-19 chart now showed 8,66,438 total positives, 8,47,325 recoveries and 6,976 deaths so far, according to the latest bulletin.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Speaks to Boris Johnson on Defence, Climate Change, COVID-19, Tweets ‘Discussed Ambitious Roadmap for India-UK Ties’.

The active cases numbered 12,137, it added.

Three districts reported 100-120 new cases each, three added 50-75 and seven districts had less than 50 each in the 24 hours.

Also Read | Sushil Kumar Modi Nominated For Rajya Sabha Bye-Election in Bihar by BJP.

Krishna district saw two fresh fatalities while four districts had one each, the bulletin added.

After 99.13 lakh sample tests, the overall infection positivity rate in the state stood at 8.74 per cent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)