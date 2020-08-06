Amaravati, Aug 6 (PTI) Racing closer to the two lakh mark, the COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh reached 1.96 lakh on Thursday as another 10,328 cases were added for the second consecutive day.

State Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad for treatment.

A 105-year-old woman in Kurnool recovered from the infection and had been discharged from hospital on Thursday, much to the delight of her family members.

"I was not scared when I got infected. Happy that I got cured," the woman, who has eight children, said on returning home.

The Covid-19 toll in the state rose by 72 to 1,753 while another 8,516 patients had been discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the latest bulletin said.

After a total of 1.12 lakh coronavirus patients recovered so far, the state now has 82,166 active cases, the bulletin added.

The infection positivity rate climbed further up to 8.56 per cent after a total of 22.99 lakh samples were tested till date.

The state showed an increase in recovery rate at 57.36 per cent while the mortality rate slid marginally by 0.01 per cent to 0.89 per cent.

Worsening further, East Godavari reported another 1,351 cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Kurnool 1,285 and Anantapuramu 1,112.

Guntur registered 868 fresh cases, West Godavari 798, SPS Nellore 788, Visakhapatnam 781, Chittoor 755, Srikakulam 682 and Kadapa 604 till 10 am on Thursday.

East Godavari and Anantapuramu districts also reported ten Covid-19 deaths each, Guntur nine and Chittoor eight.

Krishna, SPS Nellore and Prakasam reported six casualties each, Visakhapatnam four, Kadapa, Vizianagaram and West Godavari three each.

Kurnool and Srikakulam accounted for two new death cases each.

