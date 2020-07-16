Amaravati(AP), July 16 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh saw yet another day's new high of 2,593 coronavirus cases as the state's overall tally reached 38,044 on Thursday.

Another 40 related deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours while 943 patients were discharged from hospitals across the state, the latest bulletin said.

The state's Covid-19 toll now stood at 492 and the total number of discharges at 19,393, leaving 18,159 active cases, the bulletin added.

After 12.40 lakh people were tested in the state so far, the infection positivity rate spiked to 3.07 per cent while the recovery rate dipped further to 50.98 per cent.

The mortality rate also increased to 1.29 per cent as 121 deaths were reported in the last three days.

Kurnool district registered the highest number of 590 cases in a day followed by East Godavari with 500.

