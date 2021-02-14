Amaravati, Feb 14 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh reported fresh 55 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to over 8.88 lakh, the government said on Sunday.

No death was reported and the toll remained at 7162.

The state also reported 117 more recoveries in 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday, a health department bulletin said.

With 28,788 clinical examinations, the total number of tests conducted so far in the state stood at over 1.35 crore.

The total confirmed positive COVID-19 cases were 8,88,869 while the recoveries stood at 8,80,972, it said.

The active cases stood at 735.

Visakhapatnam district and West Godavari accounted for the most number of cases with nine each.

