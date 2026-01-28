Mumbai, January 28: Veteran Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar broke his silence on Wednesday evening, January 28, regarding the tragic death of his nephew, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash in Baramati, stating that the fatal plane crash was "purely an accident." Amidst growing speculation and calls for high-level probes from various political quarters, the senior Pawar urged the public and political community to refrain from politicising the tragedy.

The statement comes at a time of intense mourning and political uncertainty in Maharashtra. Sharad Pawar, who reached Baramati shortly after the news broke, described the incident as an "irreparable loss" for the state. He emphasised that Maharashtra has lost a "capable leader" and a "great personality" whose contribution to the state's administrative and grassroots development remains unmatched.

Sharad Pawar's 1st Reaction on Ajit Pawar Death in Plane Crash

In his address, Sharad Pawar specifically addressed the rumors and "political theories" beginning to circulate on social media and among certain political circles. "There is no conspiracy involved," Pawar told reporters in Baramati, visibly shaken by the loss of the leader affectionately known as "Dada."

Sharad Pawar Rules Out Conspiracy

NCP SP chief Sharad Pawar’s emotional reaction, speaks against any politics over the death of Ajit Pawar…. pic.twitter.com/I5YYT98A7z — Vasudha Venugopal (@Vasudha156) January 28, 2026

While ruling out foul play, the senior leader expressed confidence in the ongoing technical investigation. He noted that while human emotions are high, the technical realities of aviation, including the reported low visibility and the lack of advanced landing aids at the Baramati airstrip, are the primary focus for experts.

Details of Ajit Pawar Plane Crash

On the morning of January 28, 2026, at approximately 8:44 AM, a chartered Bombardier Learjet 45 (registration VT-SSK) carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar crashed at Baramati Airport, killing all five people on board. The aircraft, operated by Delhi-based VSR Ventures, had departed Mumbai at 8:10 AM for a scheduled political rally. According to flight tracking data and eyewitness accounts, the jet appeared "unstable" during its second landing approach and ultimately struck the runway threshold, erupting into a massive ball of fire.

The impact was so severe that the aircraft was reduced to ashes, and Pawar’s body was reportedly identified by his wristwatch. The tragedy also claimed the lives of his Personal Security Officer, an attendant, and the two pilots, Captain Sumit Kapoor and First Officer Shambhavi Pathak. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has launched an investigation into the crash, with preliminary reports pointing to poor visibility as a likely contributing factor.

