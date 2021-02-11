Amaravati(AP), Feb 11 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh posted 87 newcoronavirus cases, taking the aggregate to over 8.88 lakh, the government said on Thursday.

No death was reported and the toll remained 7161.

The state also reported 79 recoveries in 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday, a health department bulletin said.

With 30,527tests, the total number conducted so far in the state stood at over 1.34 crore.

The total confirmed COVID-19 cases were 8,88,692 while the recoveries stood at 8,80,678, it said.

The active cases have dropped below 1000 to 853.

Visakhapatnam district accounted for the most number of positives with 18, followed by Chittoor and West Godavari with 12 each.

