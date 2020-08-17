Amaravati, Aug 17 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh added 6,780 fresh coronavirus cases, taking its overall tally to 2.96 lakh on Monday while 82 more deaths pushed the toll to 2,732.

The latest bulletin said 7,866 patients were discharged from hospitals upon recovery.

The state COVID-19 table showed a total of 2,96,609 positive cases, 2,09,100 recoveries and 2,732 deaths, leaving 84,777 cases active.

Over the past few days, the number of coronavirus tests reduced significantly from a high of over 60,000 which saw the cases peak to over 10,000 a day to just about 44,000 on Monday.

The overall infection positivity rate, however, continued its upward trend and reached 10.21 per cent after a sum of 29,05,521 samples were tested so far.

For the first time in weeks, all 13 districts in the state reported fresh cases in only three digits, with East Godavari topping the chart with 911 and Krishna just 135.

Anantapuramu became the third district in the state to cross the 30,000 cases mark as it added 535 in the last 24 hours ending at 10 am.

Guntur and Kurnool districts are now tied at the top place in the toll chart with 297 Covid-19 fatalities each, followed by East Godavari with 286.

In the last 24 hours, Prakasam reported 13 more casualties, East Godavari ten, Chittoor eight, Guntur and Kadapa seven each, Srikakulam and West Godavari six each.

Anantapuramu, Kurnool, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram reported five more deaths each, Krishna three and SPS Nellore two.

