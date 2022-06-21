Thiruvananthapuram/Kochi, Jun 21 (PTI) Armed Forces in Kerala including the Army, the Navy, the Coast Guard among others on Tuesday celebrated the International Yoga Day across the state.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan participated in the Yoga demonstrations along with the cadets of 3 Kerala Battalion at Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Pangode Military Station at Thiruvananthapuram celebrated the eight edition of International Yoga Day with demonstrations and practices which reverberated the theme 'Yoga for Humanity' as the soldiers and their families actively practiced Asanas for physical and mental well-being.

The Southern Naval Command (SNC) in Kochi organised a wide range of events from May 19 to celebrate the Yoga Day and around 2,000 Naval personnel including Officers, Sailors, Civilians and their families took part in the celebrations at the Naval base today.

Yoga Day celebrations were also held onboard the ship, M V Kavaratti, by the Cochin Port Authority and the event was attended by Dr. M Beena IAS, Chairperson, Heads of Departments and employees of Cochin Port Authority.

At SNC, a practice for Common Yoga Protocols was conducted at INS Garuda under the guidance of Rajgopal Krishnan, a renowned faculty from the Art of Living foundation, on May 19.

On 17 and 18 of June, INHS Sanjivani organised sessions on 'Adopting Yoga in Daily Life' and 'Benefits of Yoga' at Sagarika by Vandana Mongia, a qualified instructor in Yoga therapy and Vijaykumar K, faculty from the Art of Living.

A yoga quiz competition was also organised by Anti-Submarine Warfare School on behalf of the SNC at Sagarika Auditorium Kochi on June 20 with an aim to promote awareness about Yoga. Seven teams participated in the event and team Dronacharya emerged as the winners of the competition.

Indian Coast Guard Station, Vizhinjam, near Thiruvananthapuram observed International Yoga Day with a wide range of activities including illumination of the administrative building on the occasion and special yoga sessions for officers and personnel.

The special yoga session was inaugurated by Commandant Sreekumar G, Station Commander of ICGS Vizhinjam. Special yoga sessions were conducted onboard ICG Ship C-441 and ICG Ship C-427 berthed at Vizhinjam Harbour.

Inspectorate of Naval Armaments, Karakulam, organised Yoga day celebrations and demonstrations at a Sports Turf in the Coastal area of Thiruvananthapuram.

NCC under the aegis of Kerala and Lakshadweep NCC Directorate conducted live yoga sessions throughout the state.

