Muzaffarnagar, Jun 30 (PTI) Four armed men looted Rs 4 lakh from the cash counter of a gas agency in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place in Newmandi area in broad daylight, the police said.

The four assailants reached the gas agency in two motorcycles. They entered the place, pointed guns at the employees and locked them in a room, an official said.

He said the four men then took the cash and fled.

In another incident in Newmandi area, a 26-year-old financier was found murdered in his house, police said.

Amit Kumar was found dead in his house with injury marks on the head, they said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation is underway.

