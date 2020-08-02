New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Armies of India and China will hold Corps Commander-level talks at Moldo on the Chinese side of Line of Actual Control today, said Indian Army sources.

"Armies of India and China to hold Corps Commander-level talks at Moldo on the Chinese side of Line of Actual Control today. The meeting is scheduled to start at 11 AM today," Indian Army sources said.

Also Read | Chandrayaan 2: Rover Pragyan Intact, May Have Moved Few Meters, Chennai Techie Tells ISRO Showing Pictures Sent by NASA.

"India side will focus on complete disengagement by China in the Finger area," it added.

India said on Thursday that some progress has been made in the disengagement of troops along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh but it has not yet been completed and noted that it expected that the Chinese side will sincerely work for complete disengagement and de-escalation and full restoration of peace and tranquillity in the border areas at the earliest.

Also Read | India to Bring Back 700 More Sikhs Tortured in Afghanistan: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 2, 2020.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that the two sides held the 17th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination last week and reviewed the situation in the India-China border areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western sector.

Indian and Chinese troops are engaged in a standoff along the Line of Actual Control since May. The tensions between the two neighbouring countries along the border escalated on June 15 face-off in Galwan valley leading to casualties on both sides.

India and China have held multiple rounds of military and diplomatic talks to resolve the matter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)