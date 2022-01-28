Gaya (Bihar) [India], January 28 (ANI): An aircraft of the Indian Army's Officers' Training Academy in Bihar's Gaya crashed on Friday shortly after take-off, informed Army officials.

According to the officials, both the pilots in the aircraft are safe.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

